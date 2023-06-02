The driver of a SUV crashed their vehicle into the swimming pool at a Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal home after experiencing a medical emergency on Thursday night.
IPSS Medical Rescue said the medical emergency apparently caused the driver to lose control and crash into the pool.
"Fortunately residents were able to pull the driver safely from the vehicle before the arrival of medics.
"The patient was treated at the scene for moderate injuries before being transported to a nearby facility for further care."
SUV driver crashes into pool during ‘medical emergency’
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue
