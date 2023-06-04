South Africa

Burnt bodies of prominent Limpopo business woman and relative found at hotel

04 June 2023 - 14:55
A prominent Limpopo businesswoman and her relative have been murdered. Stock photo.
A prominent Limpopo businesswoman and her relative have been murdered. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan

Police have activated a manhunt for the killers of a prominent Limpopo businesswoman and her relative, whose burnt bodies were discovered at a hotel in Ohrigstad on Saturday.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened around 1.30pm.

“Police were alerted to an incident which suggested that there was trouble on the premises.

“On their arrival, they found two burnt bodies of white male and female inside two different buildings.”

He said both the woman and her relative, both in their seventies, were separated, wrapped in clothes and set alight.

“According to the information received, one male wearing a balaclava was seen fleeing the scene. The motive for the killing is unknown, and no arrests have been made.”

Limpopo provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned “the brutal, senseless attack and subsequent killing”, and called on anyone with information to contact the police.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Police say public will get update on AKA murder probe 'when the time is right'

Police in KwaZulu-Natal say the public will be given an update on the probe into the murder of hip-hop star Kiernan “AKA” Forbes “when the time is ...
News
2 hours ago

Police offer R50k to solve murder of son of Ramaphosa’s security boss

The police have offered a R50,000 reward for information that will help solve the murder of Warren Rhoode, the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa's ...
News
3 days ago

Death toll rises to eight in Glebelands mass shooting

The death toll in the mass shooting at the notorious Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, Durban, has risen to eight.
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Drama near King Shaka International Airport as hijackers open fire on police South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Mbalula hints at U-turn on Putin Politics
  3. WATCH | CCTV captures alleged state witness 'execution' South Africa
  4. Determined woman wins 3-year-long David & Goliath battle with Merc dealership News
  5. Cape Town cops foil supermarket robbery, confiscate firearms and police uniforms South Africa

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'