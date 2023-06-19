'Fight, my child – this final whistle has not blown yet': Derick Hougaard's parents plead for his recovery

Former Springbok flyhalf and Blue Bulls legend Derick Hougaard's condition remains critical in ICU, a week after he was admitted to a Pretoria hospital after experiencing breathing problems.
A representative of Afrikaans singer Nadine, who has been in an on-and-off relationship with Hougaard since 2018, has confirmed he remains in a coma.
“At this moment he is still the same as yesterday and the day before, the last eight days. He is still critical,” the rep said.
The father of twins was suffering from suspected inflammation of the lungs before slipping into unconsciousness at home, according to Netwerk24.
His parents, Riana and Bontes Hougaard, have shared their prayers for his recovery.
“I wish you can see and hear how many people care and pray for you. Sometimes something like this happens and then you realise how loved you really are, things you should have heard a long time ago when the beats of life wanted to break you,” Riana wrote, signing the post with both their names.
“Our last conversation was, 'I am proud of mom, mom was a little too brave.' Now mom is no longer brave.
Image: Facebook: Nádine
Bulls fall well short of expectations
“Mom and Dad are holding on to our faith, we also hold each other and the tears tear our bodies. I pray that you can just wake up. You played rugby with broken fingers, cracked ribs, torn ligaments. Boeta, this final whistle has not blown yet. Dad and I love you so much — fight, my child, like only you can fight.”
His sister, Anneri Laing, posted on Facebook: “Life feels empty at the moment. You must keep fighting, you are one of the strongest people I know. I still have a lot to share with you, I know the Lord has a much bigger plan with your life, rugby was just a small part of all ... You are so much more and have so much to offer. I am waiting patiently until you open your eyes again. Love you so much.”
Nadine took to Facebook to plead for understanding that visitors to his sickbed were strictly limited to close family and herself.
“Derick is extremely ill and fighting hard for his life and is on a ventilator. I pray for him every hour. And I tell him about the positive messages and prayers from each of you and his family and friends. I know he hears me.”
TimesLIVE
