Food Lover’s Market responds to 'rotten food' claims

19 June 2023 - 10:52
Food Lover's Market has responded to claims it is selling "rotten food". File photo.
Image: 123RF/Asawin Klabma

Food Lover's Market has responded to claims it sells "rotten food", saying its products are held to high standards.

A debate erupted over the weekend when controversial author Jackie Phamotse called on the health department to look into the quality of food sold at its outlets.

“At some point health inspectors need to look at the quality of food we buy from Food Lover's Market. Two packs of rotten chicken in a day, the fruits and vegetables are off. There is no way,” she said. 

Others shared their experiences with the supermarket online, with some making similar complaints.

Food Lover's Market responded to the claims on social media, saying it was looking into the matter. CEO Travis Coppin told TimesLIVE the company arranged with Phamotse for the goods to be returned and refunded. A meat voucher was also given to the author.

"At the same time, we immediately looked at our internal health and safety audits and could determine that we achieved a rating of 95% and 98% in the Nicolway store.

"As we always go the extra mile to delight our customers, we also offered her a butchery hamper, which she accepted.

"We are satisfied that we have extended Ms. Phamotse every courtesy in rectifying her complaint and showing her that we want to retain her as a customer. More importantly, having looked into the health and safety audits of the store and the way our store manager handled the incident, we are pleased that our team is upholding the high standards we set for our business".

Phamotse told TimesLIVE Food Lover's Market's management reached out to her and offered a R500 voucher.

"They replaced all the products that were off".

