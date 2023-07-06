Gautrain strike called off: Here is what you need to know

The National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) has called off a strike by Gautrain employees after a wage agreement was reached.
The strike was set to take place on Friday but Numsa secured an above-inflation wage increase of 8% across the board for all Gautrain workers.
Consumer inflation (CPI) is currently 6.9%. The union had been engaged in wage talks with Gautrain management since April.
“Our members balloted for a strike on Friday but fortunately, management requested a meeting over the weekend and made an offer to settle this round of wage talks,” said the union.
What is the wage agreement?
- An 8% wage increase across the board.
- Housing allowance has been increased by 10% to R1,210.
- Transport allowance increases by 5% to R105.
- The KPI bonus will increase by R500 to R9,000.
- Night shift allowance is R35 per hour.
- The Gautrain staff card will remain in place and continue to be used from home to work.
- No worker will have to pay to travel to use the Gautrain to and from work.
The agreement is valid from July 1 to June 30 2024
“Numsa welcomes the agreement because it resolves the burning issues which sparked the dispute with the employer. We secured an above-inflation increase of 8% at a time when most employers are not granting any increases, and, we secured a double-digit percent increase on the housing allowance,” it said.
“Initially the employer wanted to abolish the housing allowance but we managed to retain and increase it. We also managed to persuade the employer to reinstate the staff cards for all employees. This is a positive development, because our members would have been forced to pay to use the Gautrain when travelling to and from work, and this issue almost made workers resort to strike action.”
Image: Russell Roberts
