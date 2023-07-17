South Africa

Motorist stabbed and robbed in N2 rock ‘ambush’

17 July 2023 - 10:45
The scene of the latest ambush on the N2 in Durban
The scene of the latest ambush on the N2 in Durban
Image: ALS Paramedics

A motorist was stabbed and robbed after he crashed into rocks placed on the N2 in Durban  in an alleged ambush.

The stretch of road near Chesterville and the Spaghetti Junction interchange has been the scene of several incidents in recent months.

In the latest incident a motorist hit rocks placed on the road and crashed into a barrier.

Garrith Jamieson, ALS Paramedics spokesperson, said when the driver tried to leave his vehicle he was robbed and stabbed in the chest.

"The patient, a male in his 20s, is in a serious condition and was transported to hospital by ambulance."

Jamieson warned motorists "to avoid using the N2 near Chesterville, especially at night, as  rock placing seems to be an ongoing issue".

Angry protesters set truck alight on N2 near Chesterville

Disgruntled protesters set a car carrier alight and blocked the N2 south of Durban on Monday after they were without power since the weekend.
News
1 month ago

In one incident over the past few months, a late-night protest in the same vicinity resulted in a family being injured in a car crash after they tried to avoid burning tyres strewn across the road. Two vehicles collided while trying to avoid the obstruction.

In another incident, an elderly man was killed by a passing car while trying to flee from robbers near Chesterville.

Before that, a woman was forced to stop after encountering rocks near Spaghetti Junction, an interchange which has been the scene of several accidents and attacks. She was shot in the leg during the ambush. An off-duty security manager stopped to assist.

In another incident, Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, chair of the South African Medical Association, was on his way home from King Shaka International Airport when he experienced car trouble near Spaghetti Junction. He hid in bushes next to the N2 when he came under attack.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Truck arson: uncovering the motive will bring solutions, army patrols alone won’t cut it, say drivers

Most drivers are in the dark as to the reasons behind the attacks
News
16 hours ago

Family crash while trying to avoid protest on N2 freeway in Durban

A late night protest on Durban’s notorious N2 freeway resulted in a family being injured in a car crash after they tried to avoid burning tyres ...
News
7 months ago

Elderly man hit by car while fleeing robbers on Durban’s N2 freeway

An elderly man was killed by a passing car while trying to flee from robbers on Durban’s notorious N2 freeway on Monday night.
News
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Global rules leave crypto firms with no place to hide, says G20 watchdog World
  2. Zephany Nurse's kidnapper Lavona Solomon to be released on parole South Africa
  3. Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife deploys field rangers after sightings of two lions South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to restart with new judge South Africa
  5. Richards Bay port resumes operations after temporary closure South Africa

Latest Videos

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on the disappointment of how the Boks started ...
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...