SA salvage expert's team carefully lifts toppled 600-tonne sailing ship

Famous tall ship Europa almost ready to return home

25 July 2023 - 16:14
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
The Europa gradually returns to an upright position thanks to the attentions of an international recovery team.
Image: Supplied

An international salvage crew is on the verge of successfully righting a 56m sailing ship which toppled over inside the Port of Cape Town while dry-docked for repairs in May.

By mid-afternoon on Tuesday the Dutch tall ship Europa was almost upright, and will now be shunted sideways to allow port officials to repair the damaged dry dock facility.

The stranded Europa has been blocking the dry dock for several weeks but after being righted will be repaired before returning to service as a charter training vessel.

The recovery operation is being led by world-renowned South African salvor Nick Sloane, who shot to fame a decade ago with the salvage of the cruise ship Costa Concordia off the coast of the Italian island Giglio.

Tuesday’s lift involved hoisting the 600-tonne vessel off the damaged synchro lift via a custom-made system of rigging and keel brackets.

The job was complicated by the ship’s precarious position, lying partly suspended in midair.

The 56m-high Europa which toppled over in late May.
Image: Michael Walker

This is a developing story.

