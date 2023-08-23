The assault on police officers continues as two more were shot while trying to track a stolen vehicle.
Const Okaetse Mandindi, 35, and Sgt Kedimetse Masilo, 45, were both attached to the Kimberley flying squad at the time of their deaths.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the incident happened on Tuesday morning when the duo were chasing a suspect.
“Sergeant Masilo joined the service in 2007 and had 16 years service at the time of her death, while constable Mandindi joined the service in 2012 and at the time of his death had been serving for 11 years,” she said.
A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with their deaths. He will appear in the Kimberley magistrate’s court on a raft of charges including two counts of murder.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola condemned the murders.
Two flying squad members gunned down in Northern Cape
Image: SAPS
The assault on police officers continues as two more were shot while trying to track a stolen vehicle.
Const Okaetse Mandindi, 35, and Sgt Kedimetse Masilo, 45, were both attached to the Kimberley flying squad at the time of their deaths.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the incident happened on Tuesday morning when the duo were chasing a suspect.
“Sergeant Masilo joined the service in 2007 and had 16 years service at the time of her death, while constable Mandindi joined the service in 2012 and at the time of his death had been serving for 11 years,” she said.
A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with their deaths. He will appear in the Kimberley magistrate’s court on a raft of charges including two counts of murder.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola condemned the murders.
Cop killed, another injured in ambush during armed robbery in Mpumalanga
“The killing of these members happens a week before the commemoration of 34 members who died in the line of duty in the 2022/2023 financial year. We will work hard to secure a water tight case that will result in a lengthy conviction for this perpetrator.
“To Masilo and Mandindi, while the arrest of your perpetrator will not bring you back, may your souls rest in peace knowing you died serving and protect South Africa and all its inhabitants”.
The deaths of the two officers comes two days after an officer was fatally shot while responding to an armed robbery in Masoyi in the early hours on Monday.
Sgt Vusi Elvis Siwela, 38, was killed. His partner was also shot but survived.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
CRIME STATS | 31 cops shot dead, 24 suspects arrested between April and June
Crime spiked during Cape Town taxi strike, says Cele
One killed, three injured as cops come under fire in Durban CIT heist
Cele, Mathale to speak at funerals of slain EC cops as their names are released
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos