South Africa

Two flying squad members gunned down in Northern Cape

23 August 2023 - 08:07
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Const Okaetse Mandindi and Sgt Kedimetse Masilo were killed in the course of duty on Tuesday morning.
Const Okaetse Mandindi and Sgt Kedimetse Masilo were killed in the course of duty on Tuesday morning.
Image: SAPS

The assault on police officers continues as two more were shot  while trying to track a stolen vehicle.

Const Okaetse Mandindi, 35, and Sgt Kedimetse Masilo, 45, were both attached to the Kimberley flying squad at the time of their deaths.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the incident happened on Tuesday morning when the duo were chasing a suspect.

“Sergeant Masilo joined the service in 2007 and had 16 years service at the time of her death, while constable Mandindi joined the service in 2012 and at the time of his death had been serving for 11 years,” she said.

A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with their deaths. He will appear in the Kimberley magistrate’s court on a raft of charges including two counts of murder.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola condemned the murders.

Cop killed, another injured in ambush during armed robbery in Mpumalanga

A police officer has died and another was injured after they were ambushed while responding to an armed robbery in Masoyi, Mpumalanga, on Monday.
News
2 days ago

“The killing of these members happens a week before the commemoration of 34 members who died in the line of duty in the 2022/2023 financial year. We will work hard to secure a water tight case that will result in a lengthy conviction for this perpetrator.

“To Masilo and Mandindi, while the arrest of your perpetrator will not bring you back, may your souls rest in peace knowing you died serving and protect South Africa and all its inhabitants”.

The deaths of the two officers comes two days after an officer was fatally shot while responding to an armed robbery in Masoyi in the early hours on Monday.

Sgt Vusi Elvis Siwela, 38, was killed. His partner was also shot but survived. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

CRIME STATS | 31 cops shot dead, 24 suspects arrested between April and June

Twenty-four people were arrested between April and June for the murder of police officers as the number of incidents saw a significant increase in ...
News
4 days ago

Crime spiked during Cape Town taxi strike, says Cele

There was a spike in crime in Cape Town during the recent violent taxi strike, says police minister Bheki Cele.
News
5 days ago

One killed, three injured as cops come under fire in Durban CIT heist

A woman passenger in a car has died after being caught in crossfire during a cash-in-transit heist in Umlazi, south of Durban.
News
3 months ago

Cele, Mathale to speak at funerals of slain EC cops as their names are released

Police minister Bheki Cele and his deputy Cassel Mathale will deliver eulogies at the funeral services of the two Eastern Cape officers killed on ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Fathers and parents who adopt are entitled to qualify for ‘maternity’ leave, ... News
  2. Tshwane says workers still striking despite Samwu call to return to work South Africa
  3. Death of Obama's personal chef ruled an accident World
  4. Number of US children killed by guns hit record high in 2021 — Study World
  5. Two flying squad members gunned down in Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe elections: Opposition parties concerned vote could be skewed
Bystanders attempt to stop criminal who robs woman outside busy Durban cafe