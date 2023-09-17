South Africa

STORM SURGE | Seven injured as freak wave hits another restaurant, patrons swept to sea

17 September 2023 - 17:48 By TimesLIVE
Seven people were injured when a freak wave hit another restaurant, this time in KwaZulu-Natal.
Seven people were injured when a freak wave hit another restaurant, this time in KwaZulu-Natal.
Seven people were injured when a freak wave hit a restaurant at Marina Beach near Southbroom in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

“The initial wave crashed into the restaurant, pushing patrons towards the back of the building. When it receded, a few patrons were swept into the ocean. Luckily, they managed to get back to shore safely,” Mi7 National Group’s Emergency Medical Services said.

“The initial wave was followed by a rising tide, which continued to batter the restaurant.”

Seven people sustained minor to severe injuries, including five who were hospitalised.

“The incident comes during a period of high spring tides, causing damage across coastal towns along the country’s east coast, especially between Gqeberha and Cape Town.

“We warn residents living near shorelines to take extra precautions. We also caution against visiting KZN’s beaches for recreation until the tides quell and it is safe to do so.”

On Saturday, a restaurant in Kalk Bay in the Western Cape was also hit by a wave, causing extensive damage to the establishment but no-one was injured.

A 93-year-old woman died in Leentjiesklip in the southern Cape when a freak wave hit a car park. Another man was injured and hospitalised.

The high swells are expected to start subsiding my Monday afternoon.

