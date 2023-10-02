South Africa

Truck driver ‘absconds’ with hitchhiker’s wife during food stop

02 October 2023 - 07:25 By TimesLIVE
A truck driver has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a female hitchiker.
Image: 123RF/niserin

A 44-year-old truck driver is expected to appear before the Brits magistrate’s court on Monday for the alleged kidnapping of a 24-year-old woman.

He had picked up a man and his wife who were hitchhiking from Bela-Bela on Wednesday evening, said North West police spokesperson Capt Sam Tselanyane.

"The driver told the couple t he was going to Cape Town via Rustenburg. The couple agreed they will drive with him until in Rustenburg.

"Along the way the driver made several stops. It was at the Brits Total garage, Alpha crossing, that the man alighted from the truck to go and buy food, leaving his wife sleeping on the bed behind the seats."

On his return he found neither the truck nor his wife. He alerted police and a search for the truck ensued.

Tselanyane said the truck was tracked via CCTV footage and the owner was contacted. He confirmed the tracking movements of the truck, including the exact location. The truck was found just before entering Thabazimbi.

The driver, who admitted driving off with the woman, said he left her at a petrol filling station in Mooinooi and proceeded to Rustenburg.

She was found at the Mooinooi police station where she had gone to seek help.

The driver was arrested to answer to the case of alleged kidnapping.

