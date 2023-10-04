South Africa

Mercedes owned by cop recovered after being stolen at car wash

04 October 2023 - 13:31
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A Mercedes-Benz was allegedly stolen at a car wash in Garsfontein, Pretoria. File image.
A Mercedes-Benz was allegedly stolen at a car wash in Garsfontein, Pretoria. File image.
Image: Supplied

Lenasia police have arrested a suspect after they found a Mercedes-Benz reported stolen at a car wash in Garsfontein, Pretoria. 

The vehicle belongs to a senior police official, Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.

“The suspect was arrested on October 2 after a stolen vehicle, as per [the] Garsfontein case, was discovered parked in his yard at Lenasia South [in Johannesburg].

“No firearm was found in his possession,” Nevhuhulwi added.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Protea magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on safety at car washes, Martie van der Westhuizen, a CPF member for the Garsfontein area, advised motorists not to take the risk of leaving their cars unattended.

“Though your car can be stolen anywhere, when you are at a car wash it's better to unlock your car and wait for it. Don't leave the keys and go elsewhere. As another precautionary measure make sure you go to a reputable car wash.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Military-grade signal jammers seized from suspected car thieves

The Hawks have arrested two men suspected of being members of a theft syndicate targeting high-end motor vehicles, especially SUVs, in and around ...
News
5 days ago

Key evidence — do you know what secrets your car key holds?

Insurers will find any reason to decline a claim. Many consumers believe that, and it’s certainly true that insurers have been found to have rejected ...
Business Times
1 week ago

Bolster community policing forums to help curb crime, says study

University of Pretoria study finds stronger, well-resourced, more effective community policing forums can make a significant impact
News
2 months ago

WATCH | Stolen Rolls-Royce pursued through downtown LA

A California Highway Patrol (CHP) helicopter on Wednesday captured footage of a stolen Rolls-Royce Phantom scything its way through the busy midday ...
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Car wash ‘accident’ leaves man with life-threatening injuries South Africa
  2. Ten top tips for preserving your car’s paintwork Features
  3. Ekurhuleni car washer walks 30 minutes to get dirty water News
  4. How to say goodbye to your beloved classic car Features
  5. Deokaran hitmen are fathers, school dropouts who earned income as taxi owners ... South Africa
  6. Debunking myths to steer towards Happy, trouble-free motoring Features
  7. ‘Every minute I’m down costs me’ — solar surge after load-shedding’s impact on ... South Africa

Latest

  1. Mercedes owned by cop recovered after being stolen at car wash South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Neighbour describes final moments of Naledi boy who died after 'eating ... South Africa
  3. Cellphone downloads from two accused’s phones to come under spotlight in Meyiwa ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | KwaMashu residents rush to grab cash after CIT van bombed South Africa
  5. Mpumalanga cop accused of stabbing wife to death with beer bottle South Africa

Latest Videos

Italy bus crash: At least 21 killed in accident near Venice
'We’ve lost 4 police officers in one week' Cele visits slain police officer's ...