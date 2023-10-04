Lenasia police have arrested a suspect after they found a Mercedes-Benz reported stolen at a car wash in Garsfontein, Pretoria.
Mercedes owned by cop recovered after being stolen at car wash
Image: Supplied
Lenasia police have arrested a suspect after they found a Mercedes-Benz reported stolen at a car wash in Garsfontein, Pretoria.
The vehicle belongs to a senior police official, Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.
“The suspect was arrested on October 2 after a stolen vehicle, as per [the] Garsfontein case, was discovered parked in his yard at Lenasia South [in Johannesburg].
“No firearm was found in his possession,” Nevhuhulwi added.
The suspect was expected to appear in the Protea magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Speaking to TimesLIVE on safety at car washes, Martie van der Westhuizen, a CPF member for the Garsfontein area, advised motorists not to take the risk of leaving their cars unattended.
“Though your car can be stolen anywhere, when you are at a car wash it's better to unlock your car and wait for it. Don't leave the keys and go elsewhere. As another precautionary measure make sure you go to a reputable car wash.”
