'A repository of stories': Mental Health Museum unveiled at Weskoppies
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
The newly unveiled Mental Health Museum at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital in Tshwane showcases the tools used to treat patients in its early days.
The museum building, which was constructed more than a century ago in 1920, is located at the main entrance of the hospital.
Inside, historical pictures of the hospital line some of the walls, while some of the rooms display old psychiatric equipment ranging from typewriters to a straitjacket. The artefacts are some of the old equipment collected by some of the staff members that were used in the hospitals and hold significance, as they are part of the history of the hospital.
At the unveiling ceremony, Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said the official launch coincides with the 131st anniversary of the hospital's inception in the late 1800s.
“This museum, the second of its kind in our nation, is not just a proof of our progress but a symbol of hope for countless individuals whose lives have been touched by mental health challenges. It is a repository of stories, a refuge of understanding and proof to the enduring strength of the human spirit,” she said.
“In this place, we pay homage to the pioneers of psychiatric care who, 131 years ago, took the first steps towards providing solace and healing to those in need.”
Pupils urged to reach out for help as matric exams get under way
Beulah Schoonwinkel, who joined Weskoppies Hospital in 1984 as a junior professional nurse, said she has over the years come to appreciate the history that surrounds her every day and the need to preserve it for generations.
“This museum has been a personal dream for me. I hope that the opening of this museum will succeed in preserving a little bit of the great history of Weskoppies Hospital. The house that we identified for the purpose of a museum is a beautiful building in its own right and was built in 1920 for the medical superintendent,” She said.
The hospital is situated on 150 hectares of land.
Schoonwinkel said during the years the hospital has undergone several name changes and was eventually renamed Weskoppies hospital in 1947.
Nkomo-Ralehoko said the museum embodies the principle of de-stigmatisation.
“It invites us to confront misconceptions and preconceived notions about mental health, replacing them with understanding, empathy and compassion. It provides a space for individuals, families and communities to engage with this crucial aspect of our wellbeing in a meaningful and informative way,” she said.
