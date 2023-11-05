South Africa

Stage 2 load-shedding until 5am on Monday then suspended till 4pm

05 November 2023 - 14:24 By TIMESLIVE
Eskom says improved generation capacity will allow for stage 2 loadshedding from 4pm on Sunday to 5am on Monday, when it will be suspended.
Image: 123RF/teksomolika

Eskom said improved generation capacity and sufficient emergency reserves for the week ahead will allow for stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday.

Thereafter, load-shedding will be suspended until 4pm.

The energy utility said this pattern of suspending load-shedding during the day and implementing stage 2 load-shedding during the evening peak will be repeated daily until further notice.

