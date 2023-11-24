South Africa

Baby dumped in bag on railway line in Belfast: Police looking for the mother

24 November 2023 - 07:21
Security personnel were patrolling a railway line in Dalmanuta, Belfast last Thursday when they heard the baby crying. File photo.
Image: 123RF

A baby was saved by her voice when she cried inside a maize meal bag dumped on a railway line in Belfast.

Mpumalanga police have called for anyone who can assist in locating the child's mother to come forward.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said security personnel were patrolling a railway line in Dalmanuta, Belfast last Thursday when they heard the baby crying.

“Their attention was drawn to the infant's voice. On investigation, the baby was found inside a maize meal bag,” said Mohlala.

He said police and paramedics were summoned to the scene. The child was stabilised and referred to a medical facility for attention. 

Police have called for anyone with information to contact Det-Const Tinyiko Khoza at 082 469 1918 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Information can also be sent via the MySAPS app. 

