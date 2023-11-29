South Africa

Ex-OCJ senior managers linked to R225m IT contract granted R10k bail

29 November 2023 - 18:37
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Nathi Mncube was among those accused of corruptly setting themselves up for a large slice of a R225m IT contract. He appeared in court alongside his two co-accused. File photo.
Nathi Mncube was among those accused of corruptly setting themselves up for a large slice of a R225m IT contract. He appeared in court alongside his two co-accused. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Three former office of the chief justice (OCJ) officials accused of corruption have been granted R10,000 bail by the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court.

Former court operations director Yvonne Van Niekerk, 46, OCJ spokesperson and chief director of court administration Nkosikhona (Nathi) Mncube, 52, and chief financial officer and bid adjudication committee chairperson Casper Coetzer, 58, made a brief appearance on Wednesday after they were accused of irregularly benefiting from a R225m IT contract.

They face charges of contravention of the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca), according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

They surrendered themselves at the Midrand police station.

"The contract was related to the national online CaseLines management system.

Former OCJ employees set to appear in court over R225m IT contract

Three former Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) employees accused of irregularly benefiting from a R225m IT contract will appear in the Palm Ridge ...
News
14 hours ago

"Further allegations are that during the negotiations to renew the contract for CaseLines online court management system, Coetzer appointed Van Niekerk and Mncube to the bid specification committee and price negotiations [team] respectively, with the intention of successfully negotiating a bid for a subcontract to a company called ZA Square Consulting," said Mjonondwane

Investigations revealed they were listed as directors in the company.

"They all stood to benefit 30% from the R225m contract they were negotiating for on behalf of the OCJ. Furthermore, the investigations established that though all accused disclosed that they were directors of ZA Square Consulting, they indicated in their disclosures that the company was dormant."

The matter was postponed until February 7 next year for disclosure of the contents of the docket.

Their court appearance comes more than a year after the Hawks descended on their premises around Pretoria and Kempton Park after the OCJ laid criminal charges.

The raid came after a Sunday Times investigation published in June last year in which the newspaper reported that the three former officials were accused of setting themselves up for a large slice of the contract after they helped strike the deal.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Comrade Zondo' is busy politicking — Mkhwebane launches attack on chief justice

EFF MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane has launched an attack on chief justice Raymond Zondo, accusing him of politicking instead of focusing on his job as the ...
Politics
5 days ago

TOM EATON | Koko’s hollow victory sounds a death knell for post-Zondo quest for justice

He hasn’t been acquitted, but ANC is starving the NPA of money that it needs to bring state capture accused to book
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Ex OCJ officials say ‘judiciary politics’ made them do it

Three former office of the chief justice officials have been accused of illegally using their positions to land a R255m subcontract
News
3 months ago

Office of the Chief Justice head accused of 'lying' under oath

OCJ secretary-general Memme Sejosengwe — who leads the organisation tasked with administering justice in the country — is accused of falsely stating ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R19bn lost but BRPs want more billions to avoid Post Office closure South Africa
  2. Africa’s new online foreign exchange system will enable cross-border payments ... South Africa
  3. KZN premier outraged after three security guards raped at gunpoint South Africa
  4. School pupil stabbed to death in heated argument South Africa
  5. 'The murder of a child touches a community' — tributes for mother and son ... South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails
Israeli DJs perform at site of October 7 attack on music festival