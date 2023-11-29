"Further allegations are that during the negotiations to renew the contract for CaseLines online court management system, Coetzer appointed Van Niekerk and Mncube to the bid specification committee and price negotiations [team] respectively, with the intention of successfully negotiating a bid for a subcontract to a company called ZA Square Consulting," said Mjonondwane
Investigations revealed they were listed as directors in the company.
"They all stood to benefit 30% from the R225m contract they were negotiating for on behalf of the OCJ. Furthermore, the investigations established that though all accused disclosed that they were directors of ZA Square Consulting, they indicated in their disclosures that the company was dormant."
The matter was postponed until February 7 next year for disclosure of the contents of the docket.
Their court appearance comes more than a year after the Hawks descended on their premises around Pretoria and Kempton Park after the OCJ laid criminal charges.
The raid came after a Sunday Times investigation published in June last year in which the newspaper reported that the three former officials were accused of setting themselves up for a large slice of the contract after they helped strike the deal.
Ex-OCJ senior managers linked to R225m IT contract granted R10k bail
Three former office of the chief justice (OCJ) officials accused of corruption have been granted R10,000 bail by the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court.
Former court operations director Yvonne Van Niekerk, 46, OCJ spokesperson and chief director of court administration Nkosikhona (Nathi) Mncube, 52, and chief financial officer and bid adjudication committee chairperson Casper Coetzer, 58, made a brief appearance on Wednesday after they were accused of irregularly benefiting from a R225m IT contract.
They face charges of contravention of the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca), according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
They surrendered themselves at the Midrand police station.
"The contract was related to the national online CaseLines management system.
Former OCJ employees set to appear in court over R225m IT contract
