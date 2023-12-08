Ancarola’s sister Marilena Ancarola, who is based in South Africa, thanked Rocco’s friends and family on Facebook.
SA actor and New York ‘nightlife king’ Rocco Ancarola dead at 66
Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Johannesburg-born New York actor and nightlife guru Rocco Ancarola has died of cancer at the age of 66.
Ancarola, who is of Italian descent, attended Northview High School and the then-Witwatersrand Technikon in Johannesburg. After graduation, he moved to New York where he began his acting career in minor roles in movies such as Wall Street in 1987, Dora in 2022 and A Brighter Tomorrow (2023).
In recent years, he became a household name after his many appearances on Real Housewives of New York City with celebrity girlfriend Sonja Morgan.
Ancarola was one of the biggest luminaries in New York nightlife. He helped to open CiaoBella on the Upper East Side in the 1980s, followed by Boom in SoHo and Pink Elephant in 2009. He then opened one of the Big Apple’s top restaurant clubs, Lavo, with industry heavyweights Noah Teppenberg and Jason Strauss.
In 2011 he suffered an aortic aneurysm that required open heart surgery, with industry friends coming together to support Ancarola through several successful GoFundMe fundraising events.
Tributes have been pouring in on social media since news of Ancarola’s death at 7pm on Thursday in New York City.
Ancarola’s sister Marilena Ancarola, who is based in South Africa, thanked Rocco’s friends and family on Facebook.
“Derek Banton, [Rocco’s] childhood friend, slept at the hospital with Rocco. Letting Rocco breathe on his own was the most difficult decision my siblings and I had to make. He loved every person who phoned and visited; that kept him alive to fight the cancer,” she said.
One of Ancarola’s closest friends in New York, South African Pam Mbatani, took to Facebook to post an emotional tribute.
“I find it difficult to put into words the depth of the loss I’m feeling. Rocco wasn't just a friend, he was a brother, a mentor, an uncle to my daughter Aria and a beacon of joy.
“From the moment we met [in New York] Rocco embraced me as his ‘little sister from South Africa’. His pride in his South African heritage was evident as he playfully shared Zulu phrases, creating a bond that transcended borders. Rocco embodied the spirit of ubuntu, exemplifying humanity and kindness to others,” said Mbatani.
Fellow actor and entertainment correspondent Antoine von Boozier added: “You were truly a living legend and connoisseur of NYC nightlife. Soar high, my dear, you’ll forever be in my heart.”
Lavo resident DJ Paolo Vincenti posted: “If NYC nightlife has a godfather, it’s you. Your GoFundMe was the greatest line-up of music talent in history, so in the end, you did throw the greatest party of all time.”
Mbatani added: “Rocco was truly one of a kind, and may his soul find eternal peace. Grazie fratello, ngiyabonga ... I will carry your love in my heart always.”
