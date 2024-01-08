South Africa

Low turnout of workers at Bafokeng mine after festive season break

08 January 2024 - 14:05
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A low turnout was reported at an Impala Platinum mine in the North West on Monday morning after reports of a planned sit-in protest by mine workers. File photo.
A low turnout was reported at an Impala Platinum mine in the North West on Monday morning after reports of a planned sit-in protest by mine workers. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A low turnout was reported at an Impala Platinum mine in the North West on Monday. 

This followed reports of a planned sit-in protest by mine workers at the north and south shafts at the Bafokeng Rasimone mine.

Johan Theron, Implats spokesperson, said there was no strike.

“We have normal attendance across the business except for the two shafts (north and south) where there was a sit-in last year. The attendance is around 60%. It’s difficult to ascertain whether it’s because of the announcement made about the news of a strike.

“We haven’t received any demands or a strike notice.

“We are engaging the union and workers in trying to understand the issue.”

The underground sit-in late last year involved issues around the conversion of a historical employee profit share arrangement after the operation was sold, accumulated pension fund balances of employees and a demand that statutory taxation provisions should not apply to award and/or bonus payments.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Don't fire mineworkers who staged underground sit-in — NUM

The National Union of Mineworkers pleaded with Impala Platinum mine not to dismiss 2,000 mineworkers who staged a wildcat three-day underground ...
News
2 weeks ago

NUM confirms Implats mine 3-day protest is over, talks due in new year

Mineworkers, some of whom were held hostage during an illegal protest underground at an Implats mine, resurfaced after the ringleaders agreed to ...
News
2 weeks ago

Bafokeng mine strike has ended, disciplinary action to follow: Implats

The unprotected underground protest action at Impala Bafokeng’s platinum mine, which began on Monday, has ended with all miners safely returning to ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Solidarity welcomes dismissal of 92 strikers at Gold One South Africa
  3. Australia bans Nazi salute and public display of terror group symbols World
  4. Boeing checks hit paperwork snag, US investigators search for missing part World
  5. Man who 'accidentally shot son' arrested for attempted murder South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...