Six weapons were seized and three men have been arrested by Free State police on suspicion they were trying to sell stolen guns to Lesotho nationals.
Police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said: “Members of the Selosesha and Welkom tactical response team were deployed at one of the borders when they received information about three suspects who allegedly committed burglary and theft at a farmhouse in Wesselsbron district and wanted to sell stolen rifles to Lesotho nationals.
“The information was operationalised on January 24 ... A member used his private vehicle to approach a house in Dipompong, Monyakeng in Wesselsbron.
“The house was tactically approached and three suspects were found inside with firearms and ammunition on a bed and covered with a duvet.
“One suspect was found in possession of a revolver.”
The three suspects, aged 33, 34 and 41, all reside in Wesselsbron. They will appear in court soon.
Trio arrested in Free State ‘wanted to sell stolen rifles to Lesotho nationals’
Image: SAPS
