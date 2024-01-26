South Africa

Trio arrested in Free State ‘wanted to sell stolen rifles to Lesotho nationals’

26 January 2024 - 11:52 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A tip-off led to three suspects being arrested for burglary and possession of suspected stolen firearms and ammunition.
A tip-off led to three suspects being arrested for burglary and possession of suspected stolen firearms and ammunition.
Image: SAPS

Six weapons were seized and three men have been arrested by Free State police on suspicion they were trying to sell stolen guns to Lesotho nationals.

Police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said: “Members of the Selosesha and Welkom tactical response team were deployed at one of the borders when they received information about three suspects who allegedly committed burglary and theft at a farmhouse in Wesselsbron district and wanted to sell stolen rifles to Lesotho nationals.

“The information was operationalised on January 24 ... A member used his private vehicle to approach a house in Dipompong, Monyakeng in Wesselsbron.

“The house was tactically approached and three suspects were found inside with firearms and ammunition on a bed and covered with a duvet.

“One suspect was found in possession of a revolver.”

The three suspects, aged 33, 34 and 41, all reside in Wesselsbron. They will appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | Witness sings from the grave, saying Meyiwa murder accused was a ‘well-known gun supplier’

According to a witness who has since died in 2022, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi — one of the men implicated in the murder of Bafana Bafana soccer player ...
News
2 days ago

Three suspects arrested after firearms stolen from police station while duty officers allegedly sleeping

Three suspects were arrested after four firearms were stolen from Petrusville police station in the Northern Cape on Monday night while officers on ...
News
2 months ago

Illegal firearms allegedly found at SABC radio personality's Eshowe home

A prominent SABC radio personality is due to appear in court next month after illegal firearms were allegedly found at her Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, ...
News
2 months ago

13-year-old among suspects arrested for possession of firearms and suspected stolen vehicle

A 13-year-old is among seven suspects arrested in Limpopo for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and possession of a suspected stolen ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Netanyahu talks tough ahead of court ruling on SA's case against Israel South Africa
  2. Woman sentenced to jail for blocking ex from seeing his child in contempt of ... South Africa
  3. Mpumalanga mine manager fatally shot South Africa
  4. Who are the veteran South African and Israeli judges hearing the Gaza genocide ... World
  5. POLL | Should police charge Kelly Khumalo based on latest revelations? South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa's case against Israel: ICJ to deliver its verdict on provisional ...
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge