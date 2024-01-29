A Tshwane police officer pumped four bullets into her husband after he allegedly pulled a gun on her.
He succumbed to his wounds in hospital, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate said.
The police sergeant, 44, has been arrested.
The Akasia couple were allegedly involved in an altercation during which the husband, 40, "pointed at his wife with a firearm and she tried to grab it," Ipid said.
"During the scuffle the husband was hit four times."
TimesLIVE
Female cop kills husband ‘after he pulls gun on her’
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2/ File photo
A Tshwane police officer pumped four bullets into her husband after he allegedly pulled a gun on her.
He succumbed to his wounds in hospital, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate said.
The police sergeant, 44, has been arrested.
The Akasia couple were allegedly involved in an altercation during which the husband, 40, "pointed at his wife with a firearm and she tried to grab it," Ipid said.
"During the scuffle the husband was hit four times."
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Jukulyn mom spending dodgy 'lobola cash' is fake news, police say
Ipid arrests police sergeant for murder of SANDF member in Limpopo
Three-year-old girl raped in Limpopo, police urge parents to do more to shield children from predators
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos