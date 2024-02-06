South Africa

Nigerians in SA warned not to celebrate loudly if they win semifinal

Dirco says advisory from Nigerian high commission 'regrettable' because it seems to create alarm and tension between the nations

06 February 2024 - 21:44 By TimesLIVE
The department of international relations and co-operation has objected to an advisory issued by the Nigerian high commission warning its citizens in South Africa to avoid loud and provocative celebrations if the Super Eagles beat Bafana Bafana on Wednesday.
The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) says an advisory issued by the Nigerian high commission in Pretoria is “regrettable” because it seems to create alarm and unnecessary tension between South Africans and Nigerians. 

The commission said its attention had been drawn to potentially inflammatory comments made by a section of South Africans against Nigerians living in South Africa before the semifinal match between the two countries in the African Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

The commission said most of the comments consisted of veiled threats against “Nigerians cooking jollof rice before the match”, and “showing pepper to Nigerians if Bafana Bafana lose to the Super Eagles”, among others.   

The commission warned Nigerian citizens to avoid loud and provocative celebrations if the Super Eagles win the encounter. 

“The South African national soccer team, Bafana Bafana, has played against their Nigerian counterparts, the Super Eagles, on many occasions, and there has been no history of soccer hooliganism among South Africans associated with the outcome of such encounters,” Dirco said.

The department said it was confident that the sports-loving nation of South Africa posed no threat to Nigerian citizens, and did not agree with the apprehension expressed by the Nigerian high commission. 

 “As we have done in the past with similar alarming advisories, we call on the diplomatic representatives to approach Dirco to address any concerns about diplomatic matters.

