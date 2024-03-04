EDITORIAL | Municipalities should embark on aggressive drives to ensure customers pay for essential services
While action taken by Rand Water is drastic and affects thousands of paying residents, it usually forces municipalities to settle their debt
04 March 2024 - 21:34
Access to safe and clean drinking water and sanitation are recognised by the United Nations as human rights, and South Africa has made great strides to ensure most of its citizens have access to these rights. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.