Minors aged 7 and 9 ‘raped, kept hostage overnight’ in Emalahleni

The alleged rapes of two minors, aged seven and nine, has sent shockwaves in the Emalahleni (formerly Witbank) community.
According to police, the two girls went missing on March 30 from their parents' home in Vosman policing precinct, near Emalahleni.
Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said their parents were unable to locate them in the area where they had been playing and notified the police, who opened a missing person's file for investigation.
“A search for the victims was not successful,” he said.
“On March 31 information came through from Phola police station indicating the victims were found and that both had been raped.”
Mdhluli said the two children were assisted by a woman after being dumped on the streets by their attacker. He said they were left to fend for themselves and find their way home after they were held hostage for the night.
“The good Samaritan found the victims, who presented signs of shock and were shivering as they were not appropriately dressed for the weather. The family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit was assigned to probe this horrific incident.”
The police have urged the community to come forward with important information to assist the investigation.
