Japanese 112-year-old named world's oldest man

10 April 2018 - 14:15 By TimesLIVE
Japanese Masazo Nonaka, who was born 112 years and 259 days ago, eats his favorite cake as he receives a Guinness World Records certificate naming him the world's oldest man during a ceremony in Ashoro, on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, April 10, 2018.
Image: Kyodo/via REUTERS

A 112-year-old Japanese man has been officially named as the world's oldest man. 

Masazo Nonaka received a certificate for the record from the Guinness World Records in his hometown of Hokkaido. 

Nonaka, who is 112 years and 259 days, took the title after the previous record holder Francisco Nuñez Olivera, from Spain, died in February at the age of 113.

Nonaka reportedly spends his days watching TV, reading newspapers and indulging in sweets and cakes.

He has a few more years to go before he bags the record for the oldest person ever. That is held by France's Jeanne Louise Calment who lived to 122 years and 164 days, from 1875 to 1997.

Jiroemon Kimurawas, also from Japan, holds the record for the oldest man ever. He died aged 116 years 54 days, on 12 June 2013.

