Time runs out for Florida residents to leave ahead of Hurricane Michael

Hurricane Michael grew into a potentially deadly Category 4 storm on Wednesday before it was due to smash into Florida's Gulf shore with towering waves and roof-shredding winds as 500,000 people were under evacuation orders and advisories.

Hurricane Michael was packing winds of up to 140 miles per hour (220 km per hour), hours before it was set to make landfall on Florida's Panhandle or Florida's Big Bend where it potentially could unleash devastating waves as high as 13 feet (4 metres), the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned.

"The time for evacuating along the coast has come and gone. First responders will not be able to come out in the middle of the storm," said Florida Governor Rick Scott in a tweet early on Wednesday. "If you chose to stay in an evacuation zone, you must SEEK REFUGE IMMEDIATELY."

Some of the storm's most significant early impact was to offshore energy production. US producers in the Gulf cut oil production by about 40% and natural gas output by 28% on Tuesday, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.

President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Florida, freeing up federal assistance to supplement state and local disaster responses.

Apalachicola Mayor Van Johnson said the city, which could suffer some of the worst of the storm surge, is under mandatory evacuation orders.

“My greatest concern is that some people are just now starting to take this storm seriously and are evacuating," he told CNN. “And I just hope the others that have not made that decision get out while the roads are still passably and before the bridges close.”

The last NHC report said the fast-moving storm was about 100 miles from Apalachicola.

"Outer band of Hurricane Michael coming ashore here," Jon Ward in Panama City said on Twitter. "Light rain and thunder has just begun. Winds should be picking up in the next couple of hours.