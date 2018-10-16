WATCH | Cars swerve as driver towing caravan speeds into oncoming traffic

Police are investigating after a driver in a car towing a caravan drove on the wrong side of a highway and crashed into two vehicles.

The incident happened on the M40 in the United Kingdom.

The Daily Mail quotes West Oxfordshire councillor, Colin Dingwall, as saying he was driving on the highway at the time, and managed to get out of the driver's way.

He said, "I've seen a lot of things in my 50 years on the road, but I've never seen a caravan coming the wrong way up the M40."

UPDATE

The Sun reports three people were killed after the Subaru towing the caravan smashed into two cars.

It says two people in the Subaru, aged in their 80s, and a man in his 30s in a second car were killed when the Forester crashed into the cars on the M40" on Monday afternoon.