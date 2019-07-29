World

Two American teenagers arrested in Italy over murder of police officer

29 July 2019 - 14:12 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Two American teenagers have been imprisoned in Italy after allegedly murdering a newly wed police officer.
Two American teenagers have been imprisoned in Italy after allegedly murdering a newly wed police officer.
Image: Rafael Ben-Ari/123RF

Authorities have tied the murder of an Italian police officer, Mario Cerciello Rega, to two Americans from North Carolina.

The suspects, 18 and 19,  were confronted by police for stealing the backpack of a man from whom they allegedly demanded cocaine.  The man alerted Rega and his partner to the crime.

It is alleged a scuffle between the police officers and the two Americans ensued. Rega was stabbed eight times and died at the scene, CNN reports.

Rega, according to BBC, had returned to work from his honeymoon after being married for just 43 days. His memorial will be held in his hometown, Somma Vesuviana, at the church in which he got married.

The two American suspects have not been named.

Samuel Meyiwa dies, without seeing justice over murder of soccer player son Senzo

Samuel Meyiwa died on Monday after suffering a second stroke. The father of murdered soccer player Senzo Meyiwa was in ill health following a major ...
News
6 hours ago

Young people in the crosshairs as army moves into Cape Town townships

The high murder rate that has resulted in army deployment in 11 Cape townships could escalate into a war against young people.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Anti-Gang Unit arrests attempted murder accused days after release

Days after being released on bail, a man charged with attempted murder has been rearrested following a joint operation by the Western Cape's ...
News
3 days ago

'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces

Two weeks ago today, two men were arrested in Australia after police found cocaine worth R1.4bn hidden in a second-hand excavator imported from SA.
News
1 day ago

Batchelor killed day after R1.4bn Australian cocaine bust

Murdered soccer star turned debt collector Marc Batchelor was allegedly in financial trouble, with those linked to the underworld harassing friends ...
News
1 day ago

Father allegedly beats daughter, 12, to death for spending three nights away from home

A 30-year-old Mpumalanga man who allegedly beat his 12-year-old daughter to death will appear in court on court on Tuesday for a formal bail ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  2. Ramaphosa confronts critics at heated ANC meeting, warns on 'spy' saga raging ... News
  3. Magashule muzzled after shooting mouth off on Hanekom News
  4. WATCH | Durban family's impressive vintage car collection South Africa
  5. Medical aids will be allowed, but their role will change with NHI: Zweli Mkhize South Africa

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
Four killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead
X