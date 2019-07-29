Two American teenagers arrested in Italy over murder of police officer

Authorities have tied the murder of an Italian police officer, Mario Cerciello Rega, to two Americans from North Carolina.

The suspects, 18 and 19, were confronted by police for stealing the backpack of a man from whom they allegedly demanded cocaine. The man alerted Rega and his partner to the crime.

It is alleged a scuffle between the police officers and the two Americans ensued. Rega was stabbed eight times and died at the scene, CNN reports.

Rega, according to BBC, had returned to work from his honeymoon after being married for just 43 days. His memorial will be held in his hometown, Somma Vesuviana, at the church in which he got married.

The two American suspects have not been named.