World

WATCH | Pet ostrich causes chaos on roads after escaping from farm

08 August 2019 - 15:21 By timeslive

An ostrich caused chaos as it sprinted down busy streets in southwestern China.

According to Euronews, the ostrich escaped from a farm on August 2 2019 after being scared by visitors to the villager's house.

Residents of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region recorded the ostrich running past vehicles and pedestrians as drivers made way for the large bird. 

South China Morning Post reports that the pet ostrich ran wild for about 30 minutes before it was recaptured.

MORE

WATCH | Lions dig squealing warthog out of burrow in 'incredible' sighting

This is the moment two lions trap a warthog and have him for lunch.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

WATCH | Baby springbok and baby ostrich are BFFs

An unlikely friendship started between an adorable baby springbok and a new-born ostrich when they were both abandoned by their mothers. They were ...
News
11 months ago

WATCH | Stranded seal released on remote KZN beach

A young seal was rescued and released by a National Sea Rescue Institute team after it was stranded on a beach near Ballito, on the KwaZulu-Natal ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. WATCH | Bullets fly across forecourt as cash-in-transit heist turns deadly South Africa
  3. She's coming home - 'Babsie' to be freed from Thai jail South Africa
  4. Meghan Cremer's body found at Cape Town sand mine South Africa
  5. WATCH | Gang leader caught trying to escape jail disguised as his daughter World

Latest Videos

Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown
Dramatic car chase ends in dangerous arrests
X