WATCH | Pet ostrich causes chaos on roads after escaping from farm

An ostrich caused chaos as it sprinted down busy streets in southwestern China.

According to Euronews, the ostrich escaped from a farm on August 2 2019 after being scared by visitors to the villager's house.

Residents of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region recorded the ostrich running past vehicles and pedestrians as drivers made way for the large bird.

South China Morning Post reports that the pet ostrich ran wild for about 30 minutes before it was recaptured.