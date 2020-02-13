Harvey Weinstein's lawyers tell rape trial jurors to use 'common sense' in deciding his fate

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein told a New York jury on Thursday to put aside emotion when deciding the fate of the former Hollywood producer as Weinstein's weeks-long rape trial comes to a close.

The prosecution "wove a sinister tale of a man who searched out his victims by putting them through a series of tests," but that story was not supported by evidence, Weinstein's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, told a Manhattan jury during closing arguments.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013 and to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

Rotunno began her closing argument by thanking the jurors for their time and attention during the trial that began on January 6.

"Harvey thanks you," she said. "After all, his fight now lies in your hands."

She stressed that Weinstein was presumed innocent, and urged the jurors to put aside emotion and use their “common sense" when considering the evidence.

"Historically you are the last line of defence in this country from the overzealous media, from the overzealous prosecution."

The jury is expected to hear the prosecution's closing argument on Friday.

Weinstein faces life in prison if convicted of predatory sexual assault, the most serious charge against him.

The trial is a milestone for the #MeToo movement in which women have accused powerful men in business, entertainment, media and politics of sexual misconduct.

Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.