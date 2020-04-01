WATCH | Wild goats run riot in Welsh town during lockdown

Video and web producer for Manchester Evening News, Andrew Stuart, documented the goats' takeover by sharing images and videos on Twitter.

Stuart told AP that the goats normally kept largely to themselves in a country park, but because of the lockdown, they were venturing deeper into the seaside town.

“There's no-one around at the moment, because of the lockdown, so they take their chances and go as far as they can. And they are going further and further into the town.”

Check the footage below.