WATCH | Wild goats run riot in Welsh town during lockdown
A herd of goats has ignored the rules on physical distancing and taken over the streets of a town in Wales.
With the country under lockdown to halt the spread of Covid-19, the mountain goats have taken advantage of the peace and quiet, and made use of the space to roam the streets of Llandudno, in north Wales.
Video and web producer for Manchester Evening News, Andrew Stuart, documented the goats' takeover by sharing images and videos on Twitter.
Stuart told AP that the goats normally kept largely to themselves in a country park, but because of the lockdown, they were venturing deeper into the seaside town.
“There's no-one around at the moment, because of the lockdown, so they take their chances and go as far as they can. And they are going further and further into the town.”
Check the footage below.
I think I just got a group of goats in Llandudno arrested.— Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 27, 2020
Let me explain... first, I saw this from inside a dark pub (the one I live in currently). I thought I was seeing things. So I took some video: pic.twitter.com/RtxYG6htLC
They weren’t moving from their midnight feast. And they were probably going to run riot on the town, what with nobody being about due to the lockdown. I also wasn’t sure if they were keeping the required 2m apart. pic.twitter.com/Yn69JWDV8p— Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 27, 2020
Just kidding around, yeah? 🐐 pic.twitter.com/NHpV3seMlA— Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 28, 2020
I, for one, welcome our new goat overlords pic.twitter.com/Fk5x6XaCLM— Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 30, 2020
This shows what it’s all about. They’re scared of me (a human) in this. They don’t like people. They usually only come down from the Great Orme when it’s windy, and only the back streets at the top of Mostyn Street. Now lockdown means it’s empty, they’re going further than ever. pic.twitter.com/roZpNm61Qh— Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 30, 2020