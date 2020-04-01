World

WATCH | Wild goats run riot in Welsh town during lockdown

01 April 2020 - 15:03 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A goat in Llandudno, a town in North Wales.
Image: Andrew Stuart via Twitter

A herd of goats has ignored the rules on physical distancing and taken over the streets of a town in Wales.

With the country under lockdown to halt the spread of Covid-19, the mountain goats have taken advantage of the peace and quiet, and made use of the space to roam the streets of Llandudno, in north Wales.

Video and web producer for Manchester Evening News, Andrew Stuart, documented the goats' takeover by sharing images and videos on Twitter.

Stuart told AP that the goats normally kept largely to themselves in a country park, but because of the lockdown, they were venturing deeper into the seaside town.

“There's no-one around at the moment, because of the lockdown, so they take their chances and go as far as they can. And they are going further and further into the town.”

Check the footage below.

