World

Poor black Americans more vulnerable to Covid-19, New York study finds

30 April 2020 - 10:41 By Dave Chambers
There are stark disparities in Covid-19 death rates in New York City's five boroughs.
There are stark disparities in Covid-19 death rates in New York City's five boroughs.
Image: 123rf/Fabio Formaggio

Poor black people who contract Covid-19 are more likely to end up in hospital and die, a study in New York City has found.

Researchers in the epicentre of the pandemic in the US found that the Bronx - the borough with the highest proportion of racial and ethnic minorities, the most people living in poverty and the lowest levels of education - had higher rates of hospitalisation and death related to Covid-19 than the city's other four boroughs.

Hospitalisation and death rates were lowest in Manhattan, the most affluent borough, where the population is mainly white.

More Americans call poison control centres after Trump touts disinfectant as Covid-19 'treatment'

US President Donald Trump says he 'can't imagine' why calls have spiked at poison control centres.
News
1 day ago

The number of Covid-19 deaths per 100,000 people was nearly two times greater in the Bronx than in Manhattan.

"Prior studies have shown disparities in health outcomes across New York City's five boroughs - Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island," said the study's lead author Rishi Wadhera from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre.

"We wanted to evaluate whether similar patterns have also emerged amid the Covid-19 pandemic."

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, suggested they have.

Using data from the US Census Bureau and the American Hospital Association, Wadhera and colleagues looked at population characteristics such as race, socioeconomic characteristics such as income, poverty and education, and hospital bed capacity across the five boroughs.

They evaluated rates per 100,000 people of Covid-19 testing, hospitalisations and deaths.

"The substantial differences in death rates across New York City boroughs are concerning," said Wadhera. "We need to understand the extent to which underlying comorbid illnesses, occupational exposure, socioeconomic determinants of health and race-based structural inequities explain the disparate outcomes among boroughs to help shape public health strategies and policies to mitigate and contain Covid-19."

MORE:

Why African Americans are dying at higher rates from Covid-19

The new coronavirus isn't biased about who it infects -- so why does data emerging from some states suggest that African Americans are bearing the ...
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Beyoncé thanks health-care workers for their 'selfless service' during Covid-19 pandemic

The award-winning singer made a surprise appearance on Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home special
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Trump says he expects to see a 'lot of schools' open up

President Donald Trump said Monday he expects to see a "lot" of US schools reopen after being shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. NDZ hanging out with cigarette smuggler and gambling tycoon News
  2. 'Recipe for disaster': Parents and teachers ask Motshekga not to reopen schools South Africa
  3. eThekwini will move to stage 4 on Friday with the rest of the country, says KZN ... South Africa
  4. Protesters break lockdown rules, block roads over food parcels in Joburg South Africa
  5. Durban man seriously hurt after being shot while delivering bread South Africa

Latest Videos

'I would never change it for anything': Inside the life of a Covid-19 tester
'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
X