WATCH | Beyoncé thanks health-care workers for their 'selfless service' during Covid-19 pandemic

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has joined worldwide tributes to health-care workers at the forefront of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, thanking them for their selfless service.

The award-winning singer made these remarks during a surprise appearance on Global Citizen's six-hour special One World: Together at Home which aired on Saturday evening and featured a stellar line-up of local and international stars including Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest, Sho Madjozi, Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, John Legend and Chris Martin.

The virtual entertainment extravaganza, masterminded by the World Health Organisation and Global Citizen, and curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, was put together to support and celebrate health-care workers battling the pandemic.