WATCH | Beyoncé thanks health-care workers for their 'selfless service' during Covid-19 pandemic

The award-winning singer made a surprise appearance on Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home special

20 April 2020 - 12:42 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Beyonce has joined in paying tribute to 'selfless' health-care workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has joined worldwide tributes to health-care workers at the forefront of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, thanking them for their selfless service.

The award-winning singer made these remarks during a surprise appearance on Global Citizen's six-hour special One World: Together at Home which aired on Saturday evening and featured a stellar line-up of local and international stars including Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest, Sho Madjozi, Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, John Legend and Chris Martin.

The virtual entertainment extravaganza, masterminded by the World Health Organisation and Global Citizen, and curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, was put together to support and celebrate health-care workers battling the pandemic.

Knowles-Carter, in a clip posted by Global Citizen from the show, paid tribute to the “heroic” men and woman. 

“Tonight we celebrate true heroes. Those who are making the ultimate sacrifices to keep us all safe, fed and healthy. To the doctors, the nurses and other health-care workers who are away from their families, taking care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety.

“To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers and sanitation employees who are working so that we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service.”

The Single Ladies hitmaker also spoke on the impact the virus has on African-Americans, urging them to protect themselves as the world needs their voices, abilities and strength.

She concluded her message by encouraging people to “be patient” and continue “praying for our heroes”.

