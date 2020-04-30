South Africa

'I can't be paying R500 for repeats': Over 140,000 demand price cut from DStv

30 April 2020 - 10:36 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Over 140,000 people have signed a petition complaining about the lack of new content on DStv.
Image: Facebook/Cathmar TV & Radio

DStv subscribers have expressed their frustration with MultiChoice, accusing the company of "recycling" old content and charging high prices they cannot afford, particularly during the lockdown. 

As of Thursday, over 140,000 people had signed an online petition demanding a price drop or a payment holiday for the duration of the lockdown. 

It was launched one week ago by Sfiso Gwala, who lamented that MultiChoice ignored their concerns by refusing to reduce prices. 

In March, MultiChoice announced a marginal increase in some of its packages. The new prices took effect on 1 April.

MultiChoice CEO Mark Rayner at the time reiterated the company's dedication to giving its viewers the best content at affordable prices. 

Sharing their reasons for signing the petition, many lamented the lack of new content and being unable to pay for the service during the lockdown.

“Prices are too high - can't afford it,” wrote Ntokozo Ndaba.

“I can't be paying R500 for repeats. MultiChoice needs to reduce their prices during the lockdown or give payment relief as most of us are at home due to the pandemic,” said Daniel Motsemme.

“I want the prices to be reduced as there's no sports but repeats of other programmes,” added Carl Mokwena.

MultiChoice spokesperson Benedict Maaga told TimesLIVE it does provide the best content.

"As part of the normal order of business, the company is always looking to provide great value-adds for customers at various time of the year."

