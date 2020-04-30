'I can't be paying R500 for repeats': Over 140,000 demand price cut from DStv

MultiChoice CEO Mark Rayner at the time reiterated the company's dedication to giving its viewers the best content at affordable prices.

Sharing their reasons for signing the petition, many lamented the lack of new content and being unable to pay for the service during the lockdown.

“Prices are too high - can't afford it,” wrote Ntokozo Ndaba.

“I can't be paying R500 for repeats. MultiChoice needs to reduce their prices during the lockdown or give payment relief as most of us are at home due to the pandemic,” said Daniel Motsemme.

“I want the prices to be reduced as there's no sports but repeats of other programmes,” added Carl Mokwena.

MultiChoice spokesperson Benedict Maaga told TimesLIVE it does provide the best content.

"As part of the normal order of business, the company is always looking to provide great value-adds for customers at various time of the year."