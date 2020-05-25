World

French consortium launches production for saliva-based COVID screening test

25 May 2020 - 08:49 By Reuters
The test would be performed by a healthcare professional and involves collecting less than 1 millilitre of saliva from a patient.
Image: 123RF/ Foto de archivo

A French consortium announced on Monday the launch of the production phase for a saliva-based screening test to detect the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The consortium said the test would be performed by a healthcare professional and involves collecting less than 1 millilitre of saliva from a patient. The sample is then deposited in two tubes heated to 65C, and a subsequent reading screens the tested patients for the presence of the virus.

The consortium - comprised of French companies Vogo , SKILLCELL and the CNRS SYS2DIAG laboratory - hoped its 'EasyCov' product would enter the French market from mid-June onwards. 

