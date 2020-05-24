Slow start to national ventilator project as infection surge looms

SA is in a race against time to build more than 15,000 ventilators in a matter of weeks to meet a predicted surge in Covid-19 cases.

Yet the national ventilator project, launched amid fanfare by the department of trade & industry (DTI) almost two months ago, has yet to kick into top gear.

The government acknowledged this week it was still deciding which of the six shortlisted companies it would give contracts to.

At the same time, the health department released new projections that 20,000-35,000 ICU beds would be needed between June and November.

An ICU bed generally requires a ventilator, a machine that helps a patient to breathe. The coronavirus can cause severe respiratory problems.

SA currently has 3,300 ICU beds in the private and public sectors. A donation of 1,000 ventilators arrived from the US last week and 300 are on order from Israel and are due to arrive in July.

This will bring the tally to just under 5,000 ventilators, leaving a shortfall of at least 15,000 that will need to be made locally within a matter of weeks.