Khayelitsha has SA’s most intense outbreak of Covid-19

For two days Phumla Saule could barely sleep. A colleague at the Khayelitsha supermarket where she works had tested positive for Covid-19.

Saule, 32, went for a test at the Town Two Clinic this week, and found the queue full of colleagues and other retail workers. "Our jobs have become a source of the dreaded Covid-19," she said.

"Most people I know who have had to self-isolate work in supermarkets, banks, police stations - we are classified as essential workers and interact with the public."

Saule lives in Enkanini, one of Khayelitsha's informal settlements, where social distancing is almost impossible. "I did my best to protect myself and my children," she said. "But we shared the same space and ate lunch with our colleague, who tested positive."

Khayelitsha is the site of SA's most intense Covid-19 outbreak, with more than one in 250 of its 400,000 residents having tested positive.