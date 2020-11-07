Global leaders react to Joe Biden's election win

Democrat Joe Biden captured the US presidency on Saturday as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump's tumultuous leadership and embraced Biden's promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided nation.

Following are reactions from world leaders: (statements or tweets unless otherwise stated)

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next president and vice-president of the US of America. Canada and the US enjoy an extraordinary relationship — one that is unique on the world stage.”

“I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the US Congress as we tackle the world’s greatest challenges together.”

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

“I look forward to future co-operation with President Biden. Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to master the great challenges of our time.”

GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER HEIKO MAAS

“We look forward to working with the next US administration. We want to invest in our co-operation, for a transatlantic restart and a New Deal.”