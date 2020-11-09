Pfizer, BioNTech say their Covid-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

Pfizer Inc on Monday said its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19, based on initial data from a large study - a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed over 1 million people, roiled the world's economy and upended daily life.

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the first drugmakers to show successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine. The companies said they have so far found no serious safety concerns and expect to seek US emergency use authorisation later this month.

If authorised, the number of vaccine doses will initially be limited. Many questions also remain including how long the vaccine will provide protection. However, the news provides hope that other vaccines in development against the novel coronavirus may also prove effective.

“Today is a great day for science and humanity,” Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement. “We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development programme at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen.”