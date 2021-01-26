Keep City of London statue to educate public about slavery, says campaign group

The statue of a former Lord Mayor of London should not be taken down but rather kept in place to educate future generations about the evils of slavery, a campaign group said on Monday.

City of London representatives agreed last week to remove a statue of William Beckford from its Guildhall home as part of a wider debate about how Britain remembers and represents history, after last year's Black Lives Matter protests.

Beckford was twice Lord Mayor of London in the 18th century and had plantations in Jamaica with slaves.

The Public Statues and Sculpture Association (PSSA), which champions the historical context of sculptures, said it has asked the current Lord Mayor to keep the statue in place.