Goodman Gallery's film programme gets to grips with structural racism
25 October 2020 - 00:00
The Goodman Gallery launches the Living Just Enough online film programme on October 27. The programme is seven films spanning three decades, from the 1990s to the present, expanding on the themes of the exhibition of the same title currently hosted at the Goodman Gallery in London.
According to the gallery, the selected films echo the exhibition's attempt to acknowledge and contextualise the current global reckoning with white supremacy and structural racism led by the Black Lives Matter movement. Taken together, they try to contextualise this moment from different perspectives, intersecting issues of race with gender, class, colonial history and the politics of joy...
