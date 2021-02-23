WATCH | Eight-month-old tiger 'sings' in Russian zoo

When you think of tigers or other large cats, cute high-pitched sounds are certainly not what you would expect to hear — right?

Meet eight-month-old tiger Sherhan, who was filmed at a Russian zoo called Forest Fairytale. The sweet sound Sherhan makes while communicating with his mother has captured the hearts of visitors - definitely a far cry from the intimidating roar usually heard from these big cats.

Sherhan is one of four tigers born at the zoo in June 2020.

TimesLIVE