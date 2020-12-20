Conservation
Ex-volunteers expose cruelty in the name of big-cat conservation
Two women thought they were helping by hand-rearing cubs, until they learnt some sinister truths. Now their Panthera Africa is a sanctuary for big cats born victim to an exploitative industry
20 December 2020 - 00:01
Thousands of lions, tigers, leopards and other species of big cats live out their lives in squalor, but a fortunate few have found sanctuary at Panthera Africa (http://pantheraafrica.com/) outside the quiet village of Stanford in the Cape.
Lizaene Cornwall and Cathrine Nyquist spent years unknowingly volunteering on the dark side of captive-lion breeding. Like many volunteers, they believed they were contributing to the wildlife populations in SA — but they were wrong. Uncovering the truth behind the exploitative industry altered their future path...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.