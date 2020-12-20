Conservation

Ex-volunteers expose cruelty in the name of big-cat conservation

Two women thought they were helping by hand-rearing cubs, until they learnt some sinister truths. Now their Panthera Africa is a sanctuary for big cats born victim to an exploitative industry

Thousands of lions, tigers, leopards and other species of big cats live out their lives in squalor, but a fortunate few have found sanctuary at Panthera Africa (http://pantheraafrica.com/) outside the quiet village of Stanford in the Cape.



Lizaene Cornwall and Cathrine Nyquist spent years unknowingly volunteering on the dark side of captive-lion breeding. Like many volunteers, they believed they were contributing to the wildlife populations in SA — but they were wrong. Uncovering the truth behind the exploitative industry altered their future path...