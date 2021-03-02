WATCH | Did Banksy scale a prison wall for his latest piece?

English artist Banksy, who rose to fame in the 90s, has once again captured the attention of the public with his latest artwork. This time the artwork is on an old Reading Prison wall.

The question on everyone's lips is whether he scaled the prison walls to create his latest artwork, which depicts a prisoner escaping over the walls clinging to typewriter ribbon.

The Reading Prison is also known for incarcerating the famous Oscar Wilde in 1895 up until 1897.

While the artwork has not yet been claimed by Banksy himself, an art expert seems to think it is his style, according to a report by the BBC.

TimesLIVE