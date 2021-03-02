World

WATCH | Did Banksy scale a prison wall for his latest piece?

02 March 2021 - 14:15 By TimesLIVE

English artist Banksy, who rose to fame in the 90s, has once again captured the attention of the public with his latest artwork. This time the artwork is on an old Reading Prison wall.

The question on everyone's lips is whether he scaled the prison walls to create his latest artwork, which depicts a prisoner escaping over the walls clinging to typewriter ribbon.

The Reading Prison is also known for incarcerating the famous Oscar Wilde in 1895 up until 1897.

While the artwork has not yet been claimed by Banksy himself, an art expert seems to think it is his style, according to a report by the BBC

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Australia’s oldest known rock art is 17,300-year-old kangaroo

Scientists have found Australia's oldest known rock art - a 17,300-year-old painting of a kangaroo.
News
1 week ago

KZN man in court for allegedly trying to sell San rock art

A 48-year-old man was expected to appear in the Port Shepstone magistrate's court on Monday morning for allegedly attempting to sell San rock art.
News
1 week ago

Cape-based tapestry artist sews love letters to the local landscapes

Biologist-turned-artist Nathalia Serpa weaves the lessons of nature into wall hangings, meant to both celebrate Earth and inspire environmental ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I'd work with Cyril, not David Mabuza': Steenhuisen News
  2. Bushiri in pulpit, banking on gifts News
  3. Government workers want to fight Tito Mboweni over cuts on salary raises and ... News
  4. Bathabile Dlamini's pension cash held to recoup VIP perk News
  5. 'The lost hoard' of rare SA gold coins found in a Swiss vault released South Africa

Latest Videos

Is this the R300k future eco-home of South Africa?
Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko denies sharing sensitive info to Gupta ...
X