Art

Cape-based tapestry artist sews love letters to the local landscapes

Biologist-turned-artist Nathalia Serpa weaves the lessons of nature into wall hangings, meant to both celebrate Earth and inspire environmental awareness

When Nathalia Serpa relocated to SA from Brazil last year, she had no idea how her new city of Cape Town would influence her work as a tapestry artist.



Armed with a master's degree in animal biology, Serpa had been working in environmental research for a number of years when the coronavirus pandemic hit, causing her to rethink the direction of her career...