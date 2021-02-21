Art
Cape-based tapestry artist sews love letters to the local landscapes
Biologist-turned-artist Nathalia Serpa weaves the lessons of nature into wall hangings, meant to both celebrate Earth and inspire environmental awareness
21 February 2021 - 00:00
When Nathalia Serpa relocated to SA from Brazil last year, she had no idea how her new city of Cape Town would influence her work as a tapestry artist.
Armed with a master's degree in animal biology, Serpa had been working in environmental research for a number of years when the coronavirus pandemic hit, causing her to rethink the direction of her career...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.