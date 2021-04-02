Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 60

The Netherlands on Friday temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for people under 60 following the death of a woman who had received a shot, the health ministry said.

About 10,000 scheduled appointments for vaccinations were to be scrapped as a result of the decision, news agency ANP reported.

The decision was made following new reports from medicine monitoring agency Lareb and discussions with health authorities, a health ministry statement said.

AstraZeneca said it was working with Dutch authorities to address any questions they had.

“Authorities in the UK, EU, the World Health Organisation have concluded that the benefits of using our vaccine to protect people from this deadly virus significantly outweigh the risks across all adult age groups,” it said.

Dutch agency Lareb, which tracks medication side effects, said earlier on Friday that it has received five reports of extensive thrombosis with low platelet counts after vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine, including in a woman who died.