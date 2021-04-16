Australia reports first blood clot death 'likely' linked to AstraZeneca vaccine

Australia on Friday reported its first fatality from blood clots in a recipient of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot, and its regulator said there was a likely link between the 48-year-old woman's death and the vaccine.

Hers was the third instance of the rare blood clots appearing in people who have been administered the vaccine in Australia. The other two are recovering well, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) added.

It said it was “carefully reviewing” similar instances in Australia.

The New South Wales woman received the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 8, the day the government announced the Pfizer vaccine would be given as a preference to patients under 50, delaying its inoculation timetable.

In the absence of an alternative cause for the clot that she developed, Australia's Vaccine Safety Investigation Group (VSIG) “believed that a causative link to vaccination should be assumed at this time,” the TGA said.