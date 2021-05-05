Biden aims for 70% of US adults to get one vaccine dose by July 4

“There are a lot of younger people, especially those in their 20s and 30s who believe they don't need it. Well, I want to be absolutely clear: You do need to get vaccinated,” Biden said.

The president's goal would result in roughly half of the entire US population being vaccinated by early July. Since coming into office, Biden and his team repeatedly have set goals such as getting 100 million people vaccinated during his first 100 days in office, a target he later increased to 200 million people, only to surpass them.

“One characteristic of Biden's Covid-19 approach has been underpromise & overdeliver. So when they say they have a goal of 70% of adults having received at least one shot by July 4, it means they're pretty sure they can do better,” Dr. Robert Wachter, professor and chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco wrote on Twitter.

The president made clear his administration is gearing up to administer vaccines to 12- to 15-year-olds once authorised by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Current vaccines cover age 16 and up.

“I want American parents to know that if that announcement comes, we are ready to move immediately,” Biden said, adding that 20,000 pharmacies across the country would serve as vaccination sites as soon as FDA approval came through.

To meet the president's broader target, the government also will work to make the vaccine accessible by having thousands of pharmacies allow walk-in appointments.

Vaccination rates vary with a high of over 57% of eligible people in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont to less than 33% in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama.

The White House said on Tuesday that Covid-19 vaccine doses allocated to states but left unordered will become available to other states, representing a policy shift aimed at delivering vaccines to where they are most in demand.