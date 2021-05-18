World

New York Governor Cuomo's Covid-19 book deal was worth over $5 million

18 May 2021 - 16:03 By Reuters
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a protective mask as he speaks while making an announcement at a news conference from the stage at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., May 17, 2021.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a protective mask as he speaks while making an announcement at a news conference from the stage at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., May 17, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's contract with publishers for his book about dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic was worth over $5 million, according to tax documents released by his office to the media on Monday.

Cuomo was initially lauded for his handling of a crippling coronavirus outbreak in New York, but praise turned to blame when media reported allegations of misconduct, including the under-reporting of nursing home deaths.

He was also investigated for alleged sexual harassment. The governor has denied any wrongdoing and said he was sorry if his behavior had made "people feel uncomfortable."

Cuomo's book, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic", was published in October 2020 by The Crown Publishing Group, a subsidiary of Penguin Random House.

According to the documents, the contract called for payment of $3.12 million to Cuomo last year, and an additional $2 million over the following two years.

A spokesman of the governor said that Cuomo donated $500,000 from his income to the United Way of New York State for its statewide Covid-19 relief and vaccination efforts, the New York Times reported.

The Wall Street Journal reported late in March that the New York state attorney general's office had subpoenaed dozens of officials in Cuomo's administration as part of the probe into sexual harassment accusations. 

READ MORE:

White House: Probe into allegations against Cuomo should be quick, thorough

President Joe Biden finds the sexual misconduct allegations levelled against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to be troubling and believes that the ...
News
2 months ago

New York City schools perpetuate racism, lawsuit contends

A group of New York City students filed a sweeping lawsuit on Tuesday that accuses the largest public school system in the US of perpetuating racism ...
News
2 months ago

Cuomo accuser rejects his public apology in TV interview

The second of three women who have accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct rejected his public apology on Thursday, a response ...
News
2 months ago

US Supreme Court backs religious groups over New York virus curbs

The US Supreme Court late on Wednesday backed Christian and Jewish houses of worship challenging New York state's latest restrictions in novel ...
News
5 months ago

'Totally Under Control' shows what happens when science is politicised

A film on the US government’s failed handling of the Covid crisis has been released just in time for next month’s election
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Most read

  1. It's workers vs 'broke' ANC as pension contributions 'disappear into ether' News
  2. Koko company in spotlight as NPA goes against the rot News
  3. WC judge president John Hlophe takes on Mkhwebane case News
  4. Lesufi accused of appointing ‘unqualified’ candidate News
  5. Fidelity guard accused of stealing R4.5m denied bail with the cash still missing South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X