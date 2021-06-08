WATCH | Sinkhole at medical centre swallows parked cars

A portion of a parking lot collapsed into a giant sinkhole at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem on Monday afternoon.

Security footage shows three cars falling into the sinkhole.

After a thorough search by rescue teams, it was established that no-one was injured in the incident.

The sinkhole developed near where tunnels are being dug on Highway 16. The Jerusalem affairs ministry said it was investigating possible connections between the two, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The area has been declared a danger zone and the building cordoned off.