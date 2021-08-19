World

Biden's promised review of pullout from Afghanistan not yet started - source

19 August 2021 - 19:30 By Steve Holland
Biden said on Wednesday that "the idea that somehow there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens."
Biden said on Wednesday that "the idea that somehow there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens."
Image: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

The Biden administration has not yet begun a promised review of its handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, as officials focus on the more immediate issue of evacuations, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

President Joe Biden, facing strong criticism from bipartisan lawmakers for his handling of the crisis, told ABC News in an interview on Wednesday "we're going to go back in hindsight and look" at whether the US exit could have been conducted in a better way.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday that "we will conduct an extensive hotwash," meaning a performance evaluation, on how the pullout was handled.

"We will take a look at every aspect of this from top to bottom," he said.

The source, asked Thursday if the review had begun, told Reuters on the condition of anonymity that the US focus for now is on operations on the ground and getting as many people out of Afghanistan as possible.

Several congressional committees have promised to hold hearings and House Intelligence Committee is to receive a classified briefing on Monday on the situation from the intelligence community.

Biden told ABC Wednesday that "the idea that somehow there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens."

Reuters

READ MORE:

Taliban vows to provide safe passage to Kabul airport, Biden adviser says

The Taliban has told the United States it will provide safe passage for civilians to reach the airport in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, US national ...
News
1 day ago

Taliban is pulling the wool over Biden’s eyes because it needs US aid

The terrorist group’s promises that it has changed are discredited by events on the ground
World
1 day ago

Biden says US mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation building

President Joe Biden said on Monday the mission of the United States in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation building as he defended his ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Student to build mom dream home after R3m Lotto win South Africa
  2. Riding high: Prasa’s ‘useless’ engines find new purpose up north News
  3. Gogo’s fall while fleeing family leaves her stuck between walls for 14 hours News
  4. LISTEN | ‘I made a call and decided to leave’: SA citizen grateful to flee ... World
  5. SA's first cashierless grocery store being trialled in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top