World

Britain wants a 'rich mix' in parliament, minister says

08 November 2021 - 11:17 By Reuters
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced criticism from opponents after pushing parliament to protect a lawmaker found to have broken lobbying rules, and for his own luxury holidays and refurbishment of Downing Street.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced criticism from opponents after pushing parliament to protect a lawmaker found to have broken lobbying rules, and for his own luxury holidays and refurbishment of Downing Street.
Image: UK Parliament

Britain wants a "rich mix" of people in the upper chamber of parliament and wealthy businessmen should not be excluded from the House of Lords, Britain's trade minister said on Monday after media reported that political donations led to peerages.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced criticism from opponents after pushing parliament to protect a lawmaker found to have broken lobbying rules, and for his own luxury holidays and refurbishment of Downing Street.

The Sunday Times reported that those who had donated over 3 million pounds ($4 million) to the Conservative Party had then got peerages.

"We want a rich mix in the House of Lords but voices with experience," International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan told Sky when asked about the Sunday Times report.

Trevelyan said Johnson had followed the guidelines on his holidays and the refurbishment of Downing Street. Johnson has said the government followed the rules over the refurbishment.

Former British Prime Minister John Major on Saturday attacked Johnson's handling of a corruption row, saying the government's behaviour was arrogant, broke the law and was "politically corrupt".

Major, Britain's prime minister between 1990-1997, said his party had trashed the reputation of parliament. The former premier, whose own government was accused of sleaze, said he would face a dilemma over whether to vote for Johnson at the next election. ($1 = 0.7414 pounds)

READ MORE

Queen Elizabeth is on 'very good form', UK PM Johnson says

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, who has been advised by doctors to rest and avoid official visits for at least the next two weeks, is on very good form, ...
News
1 week ago

Cod help them! France threatens to play dirty in fishing spat with UK

‘I worry this UK government only understands force,’ says minister amid threats France will cut cross-channel power supply
World
1 week ago

Each day without climate action is 'a day wasted,' says David Attenborough

British naturalist David Attenborough warned world leaders on Tuesday it would be too late to tackle climate change if a UN climate summit in ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics
  2. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics
  3. Miss SA under fire by Palestine Solidarity Alliance for taking part in Miss ... South Africa
  4. Curb your enthusiasm, warns DA’s new KZN mayor Politics
  5. Famous Blue Train derails - no passengers on board South Africa

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021